Jaipur: Couple held for trying to extort Rs 10 lakh from 'honey trapped' elderly

A couple has been arrested here for allegedly trying to extort Rs 10 lakh from an elderly man by recording a private video of him, police said on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner of Police Mridul Kachhawa said that on May 5, an elderly man had lodged a complaint at the Muhana Police Station. In his complaint, the man wrote that a woman had met him to rent a room and introduced herself as a nurse and a physiotherapist at a big hospital. She began doing therapy for him, and later one day called him to her room for therapy, but recorded some private act, said the complaint, according to police. The woman leveraged the video to demand Rs 10 lakh from the man, and threatened to circulate the video on social video if he refused, police said. The accused, Gayatri alias Pooja Meena, and her supposed husband Abrar Khan has been arrested, Kachhwa said.

The mobile phone which was used to film the act has also been recovered from them, he said.

