Three workers receive minor injuries at Tata Steel plant in Jamshedpur

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 17:20 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Steel on Saturday said three contractual workers at its plant in Jamshedpur received minor injuries.

They were given first aid immediately, the company said in a statement.

While two of them have been discharged after first aid, one is currently under medical observation, it said.

''This morning, we reported an incident of blasting sound in a coke plant unit, which was non-operational and is undergoing a dismantling process, at our Jamshedpur Works,'' Tata Steel said without divulging any further information.

The emergency response team immediately reached the incident site and cordoned off the area to bring the situation under control.

''Three contract employees sustained minor injuries. While two of them have been discharged post first-aid, one is currently under observation. Overall, there has been no impact on production,'' it said.

As per the standard safety protocol, the incident was immediately reported to the relevant authorities, and an investigation to assess the cause is underway, the company said.

