PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 07-05-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 17:54 IST
Police SI arrested after lover's suicide in AP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A police sub-inspector was on Saturday arrested for duping a 21-year-old woman in the name of love and abetting her suicide in Andhra Pradesh.

The anguished woman Saraswati Bai consumed pesticide two days ago after she learnt that the SI recently married another woman, police said.

The woman succumbed on Friday while undergoing treatment in the Anantapuramu hospital.

The SI, Vijaykumar Naik, and the victim belonged to G A Kottala village under Pamidi mandal in Anantapuramu district and were related.

The girl's relatives said she, while battling for life in hospital, revealed that the SI, currently posted in Chandragiri police station in neighbouring Tirupati district, had betrayed her and tortured her.

"She could not speak much as she was on oxygen support in hospital but she only said the SI was responsible for her taking the extreme step," Saraswati's cousin told reporters in Anantapuramu.

According to the Tadipatri Deputy Superintendent of Police V N K Chaitanya, there was previously a complaint against the SI from a woman alleging that he ditched her in the name of love.

Following this, the SI married the woman recently after counselling by senior police officers, the DSP said.

He, however, continued his relationship with Saraswati.

The Pamidi police now registered a criminal case against Naik under sections 306 (abetment to commit suicide) and 376 (rape) of IPC.

He was remanded to judicial custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

