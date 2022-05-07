Left Menu

Al-Qaeda chief blames US for Ukraine invasion in new video

Bin Laden was the mastermind and financier behind the attacks.Here the U.S. is after its defeat in Iraq and Afghanistan, after the economic disasters caused by the 911 invasions, after the Corona pandemic, and after it left its ally Ukraine as prey for the Russians, he said.

PTI | Baghdad | Updated: 07-05-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 18:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Iraq

Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri made an appearance in a pre-recorded video to mark the 11th anniversary of the death of his predecessor Osama bin Laden. Al-Zawahri says in the video that "U.S. weakness" was the reason that its ally Ukraine became "prey" for the Russian invasion. The 27-minute speech was released Friday according to the SITE Intelligence group, which monitors militant activity. The leader appears sitting at a desk with books and a gun. Urging Muslim unity, al-Zawahri said the U.S. was in a state of weakness and decline and cited the impact of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan launched after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Bin Laden was the mastermind and financier behind the attacks.

"Here (the U.S.) is after its defeat in Iraq and Afghanistan, after the economic disasters caused by the 9/11 invasions, after the Corona pandemic, and after it left its ally Ukraine as prey for the Russians," he said. Bin Laden was killed in a 2011 raid by U.S. forces on his compound hideout in Pakistan. Al-Zawahri's whereabouts are unknown. He is wanted by the FBI and there is a $25 million reward for information leading to his capture.

