Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Sobbing Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of sexual assault

"Aquaman" actor Amber Heard broke down in tears on the witness stand on Thursday as she said ex-husband Johnny Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle and threatened her life shortly after the pair were married. Testifying in a widely watched defamation trial, Heard said she visited Depp in Australia about a month after their wedding in early 2015 when he was filming the fifth "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie.

'Fortnite' returns to iOS, Android devices via Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming

Users of Xbox Cloud Gaming will now be able to play "Fortnite" for free on devices powered by Google-owned Android and Apple's iOS thanks to a partnership between Microsoft Corp and Epic Games, the companies said on Thursday. The hit battle-royal videogame has been out of the reach of mobile users since Apple Inc and Google removed it from their app stores in 2020 over a tussle about in-app payment guidelines.

Suspect in attack on comic Dave Chappelle pleads not guilty

A 23-year-old man accused of tackling comedian Dave Chappelle to the stage floor during a performance pleaded not guilty on Friday to four misdemeanor counts and was told to stay away from the celebrity. During a brief hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court, a judge ordered the suspect, Isaiah Lee, held on $30,000 bail pending further proceedings later this month, local media reported.

In Spanish debut, Brian May sings about 'Another World'

Decades after studying the skies above the Canary Islands for his PhD in astrophysics, Queen guitarist Brian May has returned to film his Spanish singing debut "Otro Lugar", a translated version of his old song "Another World". The 74-year-old music star travelled to Tenerife, La Palma and El Hierro to record his new music video as part of a remastered version of his 1998 solo album also called "Another World".

Actor Stone, director Lanthimos re-unite on 'golden age' silent movie

Four years after joining forces in a period drama, award-winning American actor Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos have reunited on a project that harks back to cinema's golden age - a short silent movie shot in black and white. Filmed on the Greek island of Tinos in 2020, "Bleat" explores the cycle of life and death centred on a local couple, played by Stone and French actor Damien Bonnard.

A Minute with: Singer Brooke on representing Ireland at Eurovision

Singer Brooke Scullion will be flying the flag for seven-time winners Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest, this year held in the Italian city of Turin. The 23-year-old, who performs as Brooke, is taking part with her own song "That's Rich", and is scheduled to compete in the second semi-final next Thursday to be able to make the May 14 finals.

Netflix drops Meghan Markle's animated series 'Pearl'

Streaming platform Netflix Inc said on Sunday it had decided to stop work on Meghan Markle's family series "Pearl" as it reviewed animated content. Dropping several projects, including Markle's, was part of strategic decisions on production of animated series, the company said in a statement, without providing further details on its decision.

Man accused of attacking comic Dave Chappelle charged with four misdemeanors

A 23-year-old man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle during a performance was charged on Thursday with four misdemeanor criminal counts after the city's district attorney declined to bring more serious charges. Isaiah Lee, who was subdued after tackling Chappelle, 48, to the stage floor on Tuesday evening, was charged by the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office with battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault and two other misdemeanor counts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)