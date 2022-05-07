Intel officer changes appearance to evade arrest for two months after 'raping' minor

A 60-year-old man accused of raping his friend's minor daughter was arrested after a two-month pursuit by the Delhi Police as he used his experience of working in an intelligence agency to camouflage his identity and hide as a vagabond or a patient.

Police identified the accused as Kailash Kumar Lal Das, an Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO- Grade II) -- a rank equivalent to a sub-inspector.

A resident of R K Puram, Das told police during questioning that he has been friends with the survivor's father for the last six to seven years and used to frequently visit their house.

He promised his friend that he would help his daughter get a suitable job.

Trusting his words, the minor's father left her with Das near Moti Bagh Metro Station on March 7.

Later, the accused lured her into a hotel in central Delhi's Karol Bagh, where he allegedly intimidated the girl and and raped her, a senior police officer said.

The survivor narrated her ordeal to her parents after which they lodged a complaint at the Karol Bagh police station.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Das somehow came to know about the FIR being registered against him, following which he fled away, police said.

The accused, who had recently retired as an ACIO and got a two-year service extension, changed his appearance according to circumstance. He lived like a vagabond in Chhatarpur temple during Navratri and as a patient in the Safdarjung Hospital to hide himself from police, according to the senior police officer.

The accused applied for anticipatory bail in the court but the application was rejected, police said.

On Wednesday, police received information about the accused and nabbed him from a park in Vasant Vihar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Shweta Singh said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to his involvement in the case, the DCP said.

Das did not rent any hotel or guesthouse for stay and used to keep his clothes in a bag, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)