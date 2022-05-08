Entertainment News Roundup: Sobbing Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of sexual assault; Suspect in attack on comic Dave Chappelle pleads not guilty and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Sobbing Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of sexual assault

"Aquaman" actor Amber Heard broke down in tears on the witness stand on Thursday as she said ex-husband Johnny Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle and threatened her life shortly after the pair were married. Testifying in a widely watched defamation trial, Heard said she visited Depp in Australia about a month after their wedding in early 2015 when he was filming the fifth "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie.

Suspect in attack on comic Dave Chappelle pleads not guilty

A 23-year-old man accused of tackling comedian Dave Chappelle to the stage floor during a performance pleaded not guilty on Friday to four misdemeanor counts and was told to stay away from the celebrity. During a brief hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court, a judge ordered the suspect, Isaiah Lee, held on $30,000 bail pending further proceedings later this month, local media reported.

In Spanish debut, Brian May sings about 'Another World'

Decades after studying the skies above the Canary Islands for his PhD in astrophysics, Queen guitarist Brian May has returned to film his Spanish singing debut "Otro Lugar", a translated version of his old song "Another World". The 74-year-old music star travelled to Tenerife, La Palma and El Hierro to record his new music video as part of a remastered version of his 1998 solo album also called "Another World".

A Minute with: Singer Brooke on representing Ireland at Eurovision

Singer Brooke Scullion will be flying the flag for seven-time winners Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest, this year held in the Italian city of Turin. The 23-year-old, who performs as Brooke, is taking part with her own song "That's Rich", and is scheduled to compete in the second semi-final next Thursday to be able to make the May 14 finals.

Country singer Mickey Gilley, whose bar launched 'Urban Cowboy,' dies

Country singer Mickey Gilley, whose namesake Texas-sized honky-tonk bar was the birthplace of the "Urban Cowboy" music and fashion fads of the 1980s, died at age 86 in Branson, Missouri, his Facebook page announced on Saturday. Gilley, a first cousin of both rock 'n' roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis and television evangelist Jimmy Swaggart, "had just come off the road ... having played 10 shows in April," his Facebook page said.

