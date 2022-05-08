8 held for killing Maha jewelry shop worker killed over theft suspicion

Left Menu

Police on Sunday arrested eight people for allegedly killing a 31-year-old jewelry shop worker here in Maharashtra over suspicion of theft, an official said. They arrested the jewelry shop owner and seven others and registered a case against them under the charge of murder, the official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-05-2022 10:41 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 10:32 IST
Representative image
Police on Sunday arrested eight people for allegedly killing a 31-year-old jewelry shop worker here in Maharashtra over suspicion of theft, an official said. The incident took place on Saturday in the Bhayander area here. Some jewelry items were going missing from the shop on a regular basis and the accused suspected that the outlet worker, Krishna Tumsad, had been stealing them, Navghar police station's inspector P P Masal said.

They allegedly hit the victim with a bat, wooden log, and iron rod following which he died, the official said.

The police sent the body for postmortem. They arrested the jewelry shop owner and seven others and registered a case against them under the charge of murder, the official said.

