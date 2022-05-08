Left Menu

It's confirmed! Disha Patani joins Big B, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas in 'Project K'

Actor Disha Patani is the latest addition to 'Project K', which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-05-2022 11:10 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 11:10 IST
It's confirmed! Disha Patani joins Big B, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas in 'Project K'
Disha Patani (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Disha Patani is the latest addition to 'Project K', which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. On Saturday night, Disha took to Instagram and dropped a picture of flowers and a gift hamper that she has received from the team of 'Project K'.

The team also sent her a heartfelt welcome note that read, ""Welcome Disha. Project K welcomes you! We are thrilled to have you on board." Disha added a string of red heart emojis to the picture.

'Project K' is touted as a mega-budget sci-fi thriller, which is being helmed by Nag Ashwin. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

 United States
2
Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian media

Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian medi...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022