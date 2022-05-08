Happy birthday to my favourite heartbeat: Varun Dhawan showers love on Natasha Dalal

Actor Varun Dhawan has showered love on her better half Natasha Dalal to mark her special day. Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, the 'Badlapur' actor shared several pictures where the couple can be seen hanging out with each other.

He captioned the post as, "Happy bday to my favourite heartbeat on this planet. Also joeys mum". As soon as he shared the post, many Bollywood celebrities also send warm birthday wishes to Natasha. Karisma Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday @natashadalal88 @varundvn while Saba Pataudi commented, "Happy birthday @natashadalal88".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun is shooting for filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's directorial 'Bawaal' alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Apart from this, Varun will next be seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' with Kiara Advani and in 'Bhediya' cos-starring Kriti Sanon. (ANI)

