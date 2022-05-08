Left Menu

Disha Patani joins cast of Prabhas-Deepika's 'Project K'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-05-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 12:13 IST
Disha Patani joins cast of Prabhas-Deepika's 'Project K'
Disha Patani (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Disha Patani is set to star in Nag Ashwin's tentatively titled movie ''Project K'', alongside Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan.

Billed as a multilingual sci-fi film, the upcoming feature is backed by the production banner Vyjayanthi Movies.

The actor took to her Instagram Story on late Saturday night to share the photo of a gift hamper sent by the makers of the movie.

''Dear Disha, Project K welcomes you. We are thrilled to have you onboard,'' read the note signed by Vyjayanthi Movies.

Patani, known for films such as ''Malang'' and ''Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'', will play an ''interesting role'' in ''Project K''.

Filmmaker Ashwin is best known for directing the National Award-winning 2018 biographical drama ''Mahanati''.

Patani will next be seen in ''Ek Villain Returns'', ''Yodha'', and ''KTina''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

 United States
2
Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian media

Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian medi...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022