Disha Patani joins cast of Prabhas-Deepika's 'Project K'

Actor Disha Patani is set to star in Nag Ashwin's tentatively titled movie ''Project K'', alongside Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan.

Billed as a multilingual sci-fi film, the upcoming feature is backed by the production banner Vyjayanthi Movies.

The actor took to her Instagram Story on late Saturday night to share the photo of a gift hamper sent by the makers of the movie.

''Dear Disha, Project K welcomes you. We are thrilled to have you onboard,'' read the note signed by Vyjayanthi Movies.

Patani, known for films such as ''Malang'' and ''Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'', will play an ''interesting role'' in ''Project K''.

Filmmaker Ashwin is best known for directing the National Award-winning 2018 biographical drama ''Mahanati''.

Patani will next be seen in ''Ek Villain Returns'', ''Yodha'', and ''KTina''.

