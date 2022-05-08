"My whole world", writes Sara Ali Khan for mum Amrita Singh on this Mother's Day

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan was one of the first to post wishes on her social media account on Mother's Day being celebrated today. The 'Kedarnath' actor took to her Instagram story and shared a throwback picture with her mother, Amrita Singh wishing her on mother's day. She wrote, "My whole world" and also dropped a sticker of "super mom" on it.

The mother-daughter duo is looking adorable in this old photo, nearly stealing everybody's heart. Currently, on the work front, she recently completed Lakshman Utekar's next with Vicky Kaushal and is currently said to be filming 'Gaslight' with actor Vikrant Massey. (ANI)

