Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional note for late actor Sridevi on Mother's Day

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor penned an emotional note with a throwback picture for her late mother and actor Sridevi on the occasion of Mother's Day.

Updated: 08-05-2022 13:32 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 13:32 IST
Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor penned an emotional note with a throwback picture for her late mother and actor Sridevi on the occasion of Mother's Day. The 'Dhadak' actor took to her Instagram handle on Sunday and shared an adorable throwback picture where Sridevi can be seen holding baby Janhvi.

She wrote, "Even in your absence, I feel your love everyday. Even in your absence, you're the best mother in the world. love u." B-town celebrities and fans has showered love on mother-daughter by dropping heart emoticons on the post.

For those unaware, Sridevi was breathed her last on February 24, 2018 in Dubai. Talking about Janhvi's work front, she is shooting for her upcoming film, 'Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan.

Apart from this, she will be seen in 'Milli' co-starring Sunny Kaushal and in Aanand L Rai's directorial 'Good Luck Jerry'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

