Bengal CM extends greetings on Mother's Day

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-05-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 14:34 IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday quoted a few lines from one of the poems she penned to extended her greetings to all mothers.

The CM, on the occasion of Mother's Day, took to social media to say that she had often invoked Mother Earth and the motherland in her songs and social rhetoric.

''Greetings to all the mothers today, on Mother's Day. The great Mother, as immanent in our biological mothers, our Mother Goddesses, our Motherland, and the Mother Earth has been invoked by me in my poems and songs as in my social rhetoric. I salute to Mother the Universal (sic),'' she tweeted.

Banerjee lost her mother in December 2011, months after she stormed to power in Bengal, defeating the Left Front.

In a Facebook post, the CM, quoting a line from her poem, wrote, ''Mago tumi sarbojonin achho hriday jure....tribhubane achho achho matir ghare (mother, you are universal, you are occupy my heart....you are omnipresent, yet you live in a mud house).

Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May every year in over 152 countries.

