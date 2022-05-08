Left Menu

'Khal-Nayak' Sanjay Dutt marks '4 decades + 1 year' in Bollywood

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-05-2022 14:34 IST
Bollywood's 'Khal-Nayak' actor Sanjay Dutt marks "4 decades + 1 year" in the tinsel town. On Sunday, the 'Rocky' star shared his happiness through an Instagram post. As the 62-year-old veteran star completes 41 years in the industry, he treated his fans with a throwback picture from his debut film 'Rocky'.

He penned a heartfelt note as the caption of the picture, he wrote, "4 decades + 1 years is sure a lifetime of a journey! Thank you for all the love you all gave me as Rocky, then... and as Adheera, now. I hope to keep entertaining all my fans and well wishers with more to come. [?]

#41YearsOfCinema" Reacting to the post, fans showered love on the post and congratulated the veteran actor in the comment section. A fan commented, "Baba keep rocking", and another fan wrote, "Congratulation, Rock star Sanju Baba".

Sanjay made his Bollywood film debut with the box-office super hit film 'Rocky' in 1981. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay Dutt will act alongside Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in the film 'Prithviraj.' Aside from that, he'll be seen in the Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor film 'Shamshera.' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

