Left Menu

UP: Elderly woman dies after being assaulted by police team, alleges her family

But an altercation took place between family members and the police team. Mishra said the family members alleged that during the altercation, the woman was violently shaken by a policeman following which she collapsed and died.The body has been taken for postmortem examination, the officer said.According to the family members, Singhs condition also deteriorated on Sunday after which he was admitted to the hospital.A probe has been ordered into the entire incident and action will be taken against anyone found guilty, said the officer.The four brothers were jailed last month after they attacked their relatives over some dispute, police said.

PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 08-05-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 16:26 IST
UP: Elderly woman dies after being assaulted by police team, alleges her family
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly woman died after being assaulted by a police team at her home here, her family members alleged on Sunday. They alleged that 60-year-old Radha Devi was ''violently shaken'' following which she collapsed and died.

The woman's husband, Fauran Singh, was also admitted to the hospital apparently due to trauma of his wife's death, according to family members. The police have ordered a probe into the matter. The woman's four sons were released from Tundla Jail in Firozabad on Saturday, police said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said,'' A police team reached the house of the family under the Pachkhera police station limits on Saturday evening to check on the brothers. But an altercation took place between family members and the police team.'' Mishra said the family members alleged that during the altercation, the woman was ''violently shaken'' by a policeman following which she collapsed and died.

''The body has been taken for postmortem examination,'' the officer said.

According to the family members, Singh's condition also deteriorated on Sunday after which he was admitted to the hospital.

''A probe has been ordered into the entire incident and action will be taken against anyone found guilty,'' said the officer.

The four brothers were jailed last month after they attacked their relatives over some dispute, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

 United States
2
Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian media

Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian medi...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022