Akshay Kumar shares heartfelt Mother's Day post in rememberance of late mom Aruna Bhatia

Commemorating the occasion of Mother's Day, on Sunday, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared a heartwarming note in remembrance of his late mother Aruna Bhatia.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-05-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 18:45 IST
Akshay Kumar shares heartfelt Mother's Day post in rememberance of late mom Aruna Bhatia
Akshay Kumar with his mother Aruna Bhatia (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Commemorating the occasion of Mother's Day, on Sunday, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared a heartwarming note in remembrance of his late mother Aruna Bhatia. The 'Sooryavanshi' actor took to his Instagram handle and posted an image in which he could be seen posing with his mother as the duo smiled vibrantly at the camera.

In the caption, Akshay remembered his mother by writing, "There's not a single day when I don't think of you but today after seeing everyone's #MothersDay pictures I am missing you a lot. Miss you Ma." Akshay's mother passed away on September 8, last year, two days after she was admitted to the intensive care unit of a Mumbai Hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

