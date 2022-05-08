Left Menu

Man held from MP for duping people through cryptocurrency scheme

A 41-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping people by promising high returns in a cryptocurrency investment scheme, Thane police said on Sunday.A complaint was received on April 27 at Khadakpada police station after which a case was registered under IPC and MPID Act provisions, an official said.The accused was luring investors through social media.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-05-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 18:54 IST
Man held from MP for duping people through cryptocurrency scheme
  • Country:
  • India

A 41-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping people by promising high returns in a cryptocurrency investment scheme, Thane police said on Sunday.

A complaint was received on April 27 at Khadakpada police station after which a case was registered under IPC and MPID Act provisions, an official said.

''The accused was luring investors through social media. As per the complainant, he lost Rs 7.58 lakh as well as the promised returns. We arrested Gautam Shyamparasad Pandey from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

 United States
2
Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian media

Berlin police looking into device disabled at residence housing Russian medi...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022