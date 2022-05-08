Indore building fire: 'Will have to live with regret that I couldn't save my brother and sister-in-law'

As Indore mourns the death of seven people in the fire at a residential building triggered by a spurned lover, Bheru Singh Sisodia struggled to manage the pangs of regret, grief, and anger caused by the death of his elder brother and his wife in the tragedy. “I would feel regret in my entire life that I could not save my brother and his wife who had rung me up for help,” he told reporters in a choked voice outside the Vijaynagar police station where he recorded his statement on Sunday.

Bheru Singh's elder brother Ishwar Singh Sisodia (45) and his wife Nitu Sisodia (44) are among the seven victims who died in the blaze. Giving vent to his anger, Bheru Singh shouted at the prime accused Shubham aka Sanjay Dixit (27) at the police station on Sunday and demanded that he be hanged.

Dixit had allegedly ignited a fire in the three-storey residential building on Saturday that left seven people dead and nine injured.

The accused, who was spurned by a 22-year-old woman, had allegedly torched her scooter following which the fire from the building's parking area spread upwards, engulfing the premises, police had said.

Bheru Singh, who lives in front of the gutted building, told reporters that he woke up on Saturday after hearing screams of residents of the building.

“My elder brother phoned me saying that he and his wife were trapped inside their flat in the burning building and sought my help to get out. I rang up the fire brigade office immediately,” he added.

Bheru Singh said he and his neighbours managed to put out the flames to a great extent with the help of an underground water pump motor before firefighters arrived at the spot. ''When I managed to enter the gutted flat of my brother, I found him and my sister-in-law unresponsive. They did not sustain a burn injury but died due to asphyxiation,'' he added.

Bheru Singh recorded his statement as a witness as he lives near the affected building. Later, he lit the funeral pyre of his brother and sister-in-law as the couple did not have any children.

Dixit was nabbed on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday and booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (Punishment for murder) and 436 (mischief by fire intending to destroy any building).

On Sunday, he faced the anger of the relatives of some of the deceased and the elder sister of the woman who had spurned his marriage proposal, at the police station. They shouted at him and demanded that he be hanged to death. Dixit, who originally hails from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, was working in a private firm in Indore for the last couple of months, police had said.

He had vacated a rented flat in the gutted building six months ago. He wanted to marry the woman who lived in the same building, but she was going to marry another person, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)