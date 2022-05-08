Eminent Odia litterateur Rajat Kumar Kar dies at age 88

Eminent Odia litterateur Rajat Kumar Kar, a Padma Shri awardee, died at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, his family said.

He was 88 years old and had heart-related ailments, they said.

Kar complained of chest pain around 5 pm and when rushed to the hospital, doctors declared him dead, they said.

He was fine till noon and went to take rest after having lunch. However, he complained of uneasiness soon after getting up from the bed, following which he was taken to the hospital, they added.

Kar, who was conferred with Padma Shri in 2021 for literature and education, had heart-related ailments and was under medication.

An orator on Jagannath culture, he was known for his commentary during the annual Ratha Jatra on TV and radio for six decades.

He was also instrumental in the revival of Odisha's dying art of Pala.

He was a prolific writer on Upendra Bhanja literature and has seven non-fictions to his credit. He has also written a few books on Lord Jagannath.

