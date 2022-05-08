Left Menu

Kareena Kapoor measures dimensions of her life on Mother's Day

Updated: 08-05-2022 21:05 IST
Kareena Kapoor measures dimensions of her life on Mother's Day
Kareena Kapoor Khan and her children (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Measuring the dimensions of her life, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on the occasion of Mother's Day shared the pictures of the length and breadth of her life. Kareena described her two munchkins Taimur and Jeh as 'length' and 'beadth' of her life

She dropped an adorable picture of herself with her kids -- Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. In the image, Kareena is seen hugging her two munchkins while enjoying pool time.

"The length and breadth of my life. Happy Mother's Day," she captioned the post. Kareena's pictures with her boys have garnered a lot of likes and comments.

"Made my day. Adorable," a social media user commented. "Awww...this is so cute," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is scheduled to release on August 11 this year. (ANI)

