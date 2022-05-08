Left Menu

Sidharth Shukla's fans pour in Mother's Day wishes for late actor's mom

On the occasion of mother's day, fans of late actor Sidharth Shukla made sure that his mother Rita Shukla wasn't left alone just because her son isn't around anymore.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 21:16 IST
Sidharth Shukla and his mother Rita Shukla (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of mother's day, fans of late actor Sidharth Shukla made sure that his mother Rita Shukla wasn't left alone just because her son isn't around anymore. On Sunday, several fans of the 'Bigg Boss' alum revisited Sidharth's 2021 Mother's Day post and dropped loving wishes for his mother. The image had been captioned as, "Grounded Literally!!! Anyways Happy Mother's Day. #HappyMothersDay #MothersDay."

One fan wrote, "She must be missing u so much. Happy mother day Rita ma." Another one shared, "Happy Mother's Day our queen mother #ritamaa #sidharthshukla Love you more Sid #sidharthshukla miss you badly meri jaan #sidharthshukla." "Love you more Sid #sidharthshukla miss you badly meri jaan #sidharthshukla happy Mother's Day #ritamaa our queen mother"

Sidharth, who won everyone's hearts with his stints in 'Bigg Boss 13', 'Broken But Beautiful', and 'Dil Se Dil Tak' among other projects', died on September 2, 2021, at the age of 40. He passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest. (ANI)

