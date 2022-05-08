Left Menu

Many attempts were made to destroy Shiv Sena but never succeeded: Uddhav

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-05-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 21:44 IST
Many attempts were made to destroy Shiv Sena but never succeeded: Uddhav
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that many attempts were made to destroy the Shiv Sena but they all proved futile.

''Many attempts were made to destroy the Shiv Sena but those who tried were finished,'' Thackeray, who heads Shiv Sena, said at the trailer launch of ''Dharmaveer'', a Marathi biopic on Sena leader the late Anand Dighe, on Saturday night.

He lauded the hard work and sacrifices made by loyal Shivsainiks for keeping the party strong and intact.

''This film highlights the rise of the Shiv Sena and what loyalty means to ordinary Shivsainiks,'' Thackeray added.

Noted Marathi actor Prasad Oak essays the lead role of Anand Dighe. The film is set to release on May 13. Dighe, the Thane district unit chief of Shiv Sena, was a grassroots leader with a large fan base. He was popularly known as Dharmaveer and an alter-ego of Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

