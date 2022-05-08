Left Menu

'Arjun Reddy' actor Rahul Ramakrishna to get married soon, shares adorable click

South actor Rahul Ramakrishna, who gained popularity with 'Arjun Reddy', has announced of getting married soon.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2022 23:44 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 23:44 IST
Rahul Ramakrishna with his fiancee (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
South actor Rahul Ramakrishna, who gained popularity with 'Arjun Reddy', has announced of getting married soon. Ramakrishna took to his Twitter handle to make the revelation and also shared an adorable image in which he could be seen kissing his soon-to-be bride Bindu.

In the tweet, which accompanied the picture, the actor wrote, "Getting married, finally, soonly!" Several fans wrote supportive comments on the social media post with many of them also dropping heart emojis for the couple. Ramakrishna, who was also part of SS. Rajamouli's recent Pan-India blockbuster 'RRR', had made his debut with the short film, 'Sainma'. His other popular works include 'Bharat Ane Nenu' and 'Geetha Govindam'.

Ramakrishna is currently awaiting the release of Naga Shourya's 'Krishna Vrinda Viharik' and Rana Daggubati's 'Virata Parvam'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

