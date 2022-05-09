Left Menu

Taekwondo player attacked in Haryana's Nuh, days after she complained of online trolling

A national-level taekwondo player from Haryana was allegedly attacked in Nuh on Sunday, days after she had filed a complaint with the police over online trolling and named 26 men.An unidentified vehicle hit her with an intent to kill when she was walking, her family alleged.

PTI | Nuh | Updated: 09-05-2022 00:03 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 00:03 IST
Taekwondo player attacked in Haryana's Nuh, days after she complained of online trolling
  • Country:
  • India

A national-level taekwondo player from Haryana was allegedly attacked in Nuh on Sunday, days after she had filed a complaint with the police over online trolling and named 26 men.

An unidentified vehicle hit her with an intent to kill when she was walking, her family alleged. The police registered a complaint and launched investigation. The woman (26) had earlier complained that she was being brutally trolled on a social networking site with some morphed obscene pictures of her being posted there.

While she filed her complaint on April 22, her family alleged that the police did not lodge an FIR and they had to move a court.

On the court's orders, an FIR was registered this week.

The family has demanded police protection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 45 new symptomatic COVID cases, 8 new asymptomatic cases for May 6; China builds permanent COVID testing stations for life after lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 45 new symptomatic COVID cases, 8 new a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022