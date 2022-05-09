Left Menu

Sahitya Akademi Award winner booked for rape

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2022 01:05 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 01:05 IST
Sahitya Akademi Award winner booked for rape
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police booked a Sahitya Akademi Award winner after a 32-year-old woman accused him of raping her, officials said on Sunday.

The woman, a UPSC aspirant, stated in her complaint that she met the accused in 2013 and subsequently developed friendship.

Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered on April 6 this year under IPC sections dealing with rape and causing hurt against the man in north Delhi, a senior police officer said.

He added that the matter was being investigated and no arrest made yet.

In her complaint, she referred to an incident when he allegedly hurled abuses and beat her up following her eye surgery.

''I started crying...He then forced himself upon me... I cried but he raped me and left. The next day, he came and started apologising. He also promised to marry me...,'' the FIR stated. The accused also allegedly contacted senior police officers in Madhya Pradesh who, in turn, threatened her, she claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 45 new symptomatic COVID cases, 8 new asymptomatic cases for May 6; China builds permanent COVID testing stations for life after lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 45 new symptomatic COVID cases, 8 new a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022