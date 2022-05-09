Left Menu

Ukraine's mine sniffing dog Patron awarded medal by Zelenskiy

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy presented Ukraine's famous mine sniffing dog Patron and his owner with a medal on Sunday to recognise their dedicated service since Russia's invasion.

Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2022 04:27 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy presented Ukraine's famous mine sniffing dog Patron and his owner with a medal on Sunday to recognise their dedicated service since Russia's invasion. The pint-size Jack Russell terrier has been credited with detecting more than 200 explosives and preventing their detonation since the start of the war on Feb. 24, quickly becoming a canine symbol of Ukrainian patriotism.

Zelenskiy made the award at a news conference in Kyiv with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Patron barked and wagged his tail, prompting laughter from the audience. Trudeau patted his pockets as though looking for a dog treat. "Today, I want to award those Ukrainian heroes who are already clearing our land of mines. And together with our heroes, a wonderful little sapper - Patron - who helps not only to neutralize explosives, but also to teach our children the necessary safety rules in areas where there is a mine threat," Zelenskiy said in a statement after the ceremony.

The award also went to Patron's owner, a major in the Civil Protection Service, Myhailo Iliev.

