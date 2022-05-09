Left Menu

Shehnaaz Gill never leaves a chance to find happiness in little things.

09-05-2022
Shehnaaz Gill spreads happiness with her cute dance with peacock
Image Credit: ANI
Shehnaaz Gill never leaves a chance to find happiness in little things. A new video of the actor has surfaced online in which she is seen dancing with a peacock. A big smile is clearly visible on Shehnaaz's face while she tries to spread her arms wide -- similar to the peacock with open feathers.

Fans could not resist praising the simplicity of Shehnaaz after seeing the viral clip. "She looks so so happy. Touchwood," a social media user commented.

"Adorable. Can't take my eyes off her," another one wrote. There's also one more video that has been doing the rounds on the internet. In the other viral video, Shehnaaz is seen feeding the peacock with her hands. She wore a plain suit and needless to say, she looked absolutely elegant.

Meanwhile, on the work front, if reports are to be believed, Shehnaaz is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

