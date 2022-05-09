Left Menu

Netflix sets premiere date for 'Never Have I Ever' season 3

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-05-2022 11:09 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 11:09 IST
The third season of coming-of-age dramedy ''Never Have I Ever'' will premiere on August 12, Netflix said.

The streaming platform made the announcement on Sunday as part of the Netflix Is A Joke Fest.

Netflix also released new photos featuring cast Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Richa Moorjani, Poorna Jagannathan, Lee Rodriguez, and Ramona Young.

According to season three stills, it appears that Devi (Ramakrishnan) and Paxton (Barnet) are doing well after he accidentally hit her with his car in the finale of the second season.

Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, the fourth and final season is expected to premiere sometime in 2023.

The show also stars tennis great John McEnroe who serves as the narrator.

''Never Have I Ever'' is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with 3 Arts Entertainment, Original Langster, and Kaling International.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

