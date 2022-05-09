Left Menu

Relative rapes woman in Ballia

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 09-05-2022 11:39 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 11:35 IST
Relative rapes woman in Ballia
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old married woman was allegedly raped by her relative in the Rasra area of the district, police said on Monday.

An FIR was registered and the accused has been arrested, they said.

According to police, the incident took place on Sunday when the woman (23) was alone in her house and her relative Ashwani Ram (21) reached there and raped her.

A detailed probe is on in the matter, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022