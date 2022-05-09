Relative rapes woman in Ballia

A 23-year-old married woman was allegedly raped by her relative in the Rasra area of the district, police said on Monday.

An FIR was registered and the accused has been arrested, they said.

According to police, the incident took place on Sunday when the woman (23) was alone in her house and her relative Ashwani Ram (21) reached there and raped her.

A detailed probe is on in the matter, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)