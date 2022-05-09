Left Menu

Shooting on 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi' begins

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-05-2022 12:24 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 12:21 IST
RajKummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Filming on cricket drama ''Mr. and Mrs. Mahi' has started, production house Dharma Productions announced Monday.

The movie reunites ''Roohi'' (2021) co-stars Rajkummar Rao and Jahnvi Kapoor.

''The field is set and team #MrAndMrsMahi is all geared up! Day 1 of the shoot begins!'' a tweet shared by the production banner read.

Rao and Kapoor will play characters named Mahendra and Mahima, respectively, in ''Mr. And Mrs. Mahi'', whose tagline reads: ''No dream is ever chased alone.'' The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with the 2020 film ''Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'' starring Kapoor in the title role.

Sharma has collaborated with his ''Gunjan Saxena'' co-writer Nikhil Mehrotra on this project.

Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta have backed the film for Dharma Productions.

The production banner announced ''Mr. And Mrs. Mahi'' in November.

The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 7, 2022.

