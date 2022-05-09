Left Menu

100 hutments damaged in Nagpur fire; minor girl missing

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 09-05-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 13:39 IST
100 hutments damaged in Nagpur fire; minor girl missing
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A major fire broke out in a residential area in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Monday, causing damage to nearly 100 hutments, a fire official said.

The blaze erupted around 10 am in Mahakali Nagar of Beltarodi area where several laborers live, the official told PTI.

No casualty has been reported so far, but a minor girl is missing and efforts are on to trace her, he said.

''Around 100 hutments were affected by the fire,'' the official said.

The blaze was later brought under control, he said, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, some TV journalists, who had gone to cover the incident, alleged that some people from the area abused and attacked them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
3
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022