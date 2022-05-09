100 hutments damaged in Nagpur fire; minor girl missing

A major fire broke out in a residential area in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Monday, causing damage to nearly 100 hutments, a fire official said.

The blaze erupted around 10 am in Mahakali Nagar of Beltarodi area where several laborers live, the official told PTI.

No casualty has been reported so far, but a minor girl is missing and efforts are on to trace her, he said.

''Around 100 hutments were affected by the fire,'' the official said.

The blaze was later brought under control, he said, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, some TV journalists, who had gone to cover the incident, alleged that some people from the area abused and attacked them.

