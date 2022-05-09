Prithviraj trailer out: Akshay Kumar roars past enemy forces, Manushi enthrals with her dialogues

The much-anticipated trailer of 'Prithviraj' starring Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sonu Sood, and Sanjay Dutt, has finally released on Monday at a grand launch event in Mumbai. Yash Raj Films shared glimpses of the starry event on Twitter during which the actor got emotional on remembering his mother's death last year on September 8.

The film is based on the life story of brave and mighty king Prithviraj Chauhan and portrays the great warrior's valour and valiant fight against the cruel invader Muhammad Ghori. Here are some stills from the movie's trailer.

The film is directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, maker of the television epic 'Chanakya' and the critically acclaimed film 'Pinjar.' After getting postponed due to the ongoing pandemic, Prithviraj is all set to hit the big screens on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)