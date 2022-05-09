TXT explores 'dark side' in 'minisode 2: Thursday's Child'

South Korean music group Tomorrow x Together on Monday said they have tried to dig deep into the ''dark themes'' of human emotions which erupt after a heartbreak in their fourth EP titled 'minisode 2: Thursday's Child',.

Also called TXT, the band performed two songs from their upcoming album -- the lead single ''Good Boy Gone Bad'' and ''Trust Fund Baby'' at the Global Media Showcase which was live streamed on YouTube from Seoul.

The quintet -- comprising Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai -- described the lead single ''Good Boy Gone Bad'' as a hardcore hip hop song with rock sound. Group leader Soobin said the lead track talks about an innocent boy who experiences his first break-up and goes through many complex emotions.

''For this album, it's different emotions a boy goes through after breaking up with his first love and (we included) different genres of music. ''Thursday is a day in the middle of the week but somehow it feels like the weekend, right? Just like that we expressed the emotions of a boy who experienced a break-up from the transitional period moving from a boy into an adult,'' he added.

The title of the EP draws inspiration from an Old English nursery rhyme based on the days of the week, and Taehyun said the name can be interpreted in more than one way since TXT has a ''long way to go''.

HueningKai said ''Good Boy Gone Bad'' is all about the boy, the subject of all their creations till date, who feels the sense of loss, rage and other distinct intense emotions after experiencing his first break-up. ''This song shows how an innocent boy goes rough and dark. We're going to bring new performances and dark themes which are quite different from what we've tried before,'' he said.

According to TXT, ''Trust Fund Baby'', which is the B-side song of the EP, is a pop ballad that depicts a cynical attitude towards the world where one can't be in love if they're poor. Talking about this song, Taehyun said he was inspired to pen the lyrics of ''Trust Fund Baby'' while playing a video game.

''I really resonated with this theme and I thought that I was able to write the lyrics to this song really well. I actually was inspired by playing a game... I'm sure a lot of people say teams truly resonate with a song,'' he said.

Asked to comment on the evergreen charm of the rock genre, Taehyun said it ''comes back every time people think it is dead''.

''Our voices suit the genre,'' the member said, adding that he listens to American rock band Nirvana. Beomgyu, who served as the producer on 'minisode 2: Thursday's Child', said he was thrilled to play an important role in the band's discography. It marks his return as producer for the first time in two years since ''Maze in the Mirror''.

''It's the first time actually for all of the members working on all the songs so I was really happy about that. We were happy about this opportunity. I think that we can make any genre into our own,'' he said.

''Now that we have four years under our belt, our teamwork has become even stronger and every member is growing in their own way and achieving their goals,'' he added.

TXT has put ''our hearts and soul'' into this EP, said Yeonjun. ''We had a lot of fun. I think we'll probably become the leaders of the fourth generation K-pop with this,'' he said. Yeonjun also recalled Big Hit Music founder and Hybe Corporation chairman Bang Si-hyuk telling him that he had ''complete faith'' in the capabilities of TXT. Singer Lee Hyun, who is signed to Big Hit Music as a solo artiste, said ''the album will be a hit'', the member said.

TXT, who made their music debut in 2019, will embark on their maiden world tour this year and meet their fan group MOA (Moment of Alwayness) face-to-face for the first time.

''We're finally having our world tour for the first time since our debut and we're really excited,'' Taehyun added.

Other three songs on the tracklist of 'minisode 2: Thursday's Child' are: ''Opening Sequence'', ''Lonely Boy'', and ''Thursday's Child Has Far To Go''. TXT will release the album today.

