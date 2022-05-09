Left Menu

Sai Pallavi announces new film 'Gargi'

Actor Sai Pallavi on Monday celebrated her 30th birthday on Monday by announcing her latest multilingual film Gargi.The actor took to Twitter and posted a video announcement of the film, which is written and directed by Gautham Ramachandran.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-05-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 17:54 IST
Actor Sai Pallavi on Monday celebrated her 30th birthday on Monday by announcing her latest multilingual film ''Gargi''.

The actor took to Twitter and posted a video announcement of the film, which is written and directed by Gautham Ramachandran.

''I waited months to talk about this film, and finally! My birthday is when the stubborn team decided to give in and release this,'' the ''Premam'' star tweeted. The announcement video featured behind the scenes footages of the movie, which has already begun filming. Pallavi was last seen in the 2021 Telugu titles ''Love Story'' and ''Shyam Singha Roy''. ''Gargi'' is produced by Ravichandran Ramachandran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Thomas George and Gautham Ramachandran. The film will release in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

