Left Menu

BJP leader Somaiya's wife files police complaint against Raut over 'malicious' remarks

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-05-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 18:01 IST
BJP leader Somaiya's wife files police complaint against Raut over 'malicious' remarks
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The wife of Maharashtra BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Monday filed a written complaint against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, accusing him of making ''malicious and mischievous'' statements against her in the media, a Mumbai police official said.

Dr. Medha Somaiya claimed Raut had made statements against her with a mala fide intention while talking about an alleged ''toilet scam'' in mid-April.

She filed the complaint at the Mulund (East) police station, the official said.

She was accompanied by her husband, a former Lok Sabha MP from Mumbai and son Neil Somaiya at the time of filing the complaint.

The complaint quoted the Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP as saying, "Dr. Medha Somaiya and Yuvak Pratishthan (an NGO) indulged into Rs 100 crore toilet scam, Economic Offence Wing of Police has started its planning being ordered for investigation of Rs 100 crore toilet scam of Dr Medha Somaiya Yuvak Pratishthan.'' The Shiv Sena leader has also made many other ''malicious'' statements that have gone viral on social media, she alleged.

Medha Somaiya demanded the registration of an FIR against Raut under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 503 (criminal intimidation), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
3
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
4
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022