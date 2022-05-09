BJP leader Somaiya's wife files police complaint against Raut over 'malicious' remarks

The wife of Maharashtra BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Monday filed a written complaint against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, accusing him of making ''malicious and mischievous'' statements against her in the media, a Mumbai police official said.

Dr. Medha Somaiya claimed Raut had made statements against her with a mala fide intention while talking about an alleged ''toilet scam'' in mid-April.

She filed the complaint at the Mulund (East) police station, the official said.

She was accompanied by her husband, a former Lok Sabha MP from Mumbai and son Neil Somaiya at the time of filing the complaint.

The complaint quoted the Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP as saying, "Dr. Medha Somaiya and Yuvak Pratishthan (an NGO) indulged into Rs 100 crore toilet scam, Economic Offence Wing of Police has started its planning being ordered for investigation of Rs 100 crore toilet scam of Dr Medha Somaiya Yuvak Pratishthan.'' The Shiv Sena leader has also made many other ''malicious'' statements that have gone viral on social media, she alleged.

Medha Somaiya demanded the registration of an FIR against Raut under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 503 (criminal intimidation), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)