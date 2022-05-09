World Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week and Mother’s Day celebrated in unique style- Pregnant ladies walk the ramp for the cause

During the ' World Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week ', Dr. Mahima Bakshi, a renowned Maternal Child Wellness Consultant, and Founder of Birthing Naturally Queen covered four big cities- Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi back to back from 4th-7th May 2022 to promote awareness on Maternal Mental Health in India with Birthing Naturally Queen- Maternity Fashion Week. Her initiative Birthing Naturally Queen follows its tagline- Spreading Smiles from Pregnancy to Motherhood, and has been promoting awareness of Maternal Mental Health for the last two years through various platforms being created for pregnant and new moms. Dr. Mahima has also been promoting awareness of Natural Birth and Breastfeeding in India. Various Pregnant and new moms participated in the Maternity Fashion Week to walk for the cause with Dr. Mahima Bakshi. The Fashion Week was supported by many celebrities, gynecologists, and hospitals in all the four big cities too. The Maternity Fashion Week was launched on World Maternal Mental Health Day in Pune on 4th May at Sahyadri Hospital, Nagar Road, followed by Day 2 on 5th May in Mumbai at Jaslok Hospital and Day 3 on 6th May in Bengaluru with Aster Women and Children Hospital, Whitefield with Finale on Day 4 - 7th May in Delhi at CK Birla Hospital, Punjabi Bagh. The cause was supported by Celebrity Guest of Honours - Jaynandini (Expecting Mom) in Pune, Divija Gambhir, and Nivedita Basu (New Mom) in Mumbai, Shruti Cauvery Iyer (Postpartum Mom) in Bengaluru, and Anuja Kapur- BJP State spokesperson, psychologist, and lawyer in Delhi. Dr. Mahima Bakshi, Founder- of Birthing Naturally and Birthing Naturally Queen says, 'Birthing Naturally Queen Maternity Fashion Week was organized to pamper mothers to boost their happy hormones to celebrate mothers' day with moms from Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi. BNQ has been promoting Maternal Mental Health Awareness with various celebrity Moms and Dads for the last two years and has seen great support from many celebrities. I wanted to do something that has never been done in India for pregnant and new moms to celebrate mothers day by promoting awareness on maternal mental health.' BNQ Maternity Fashion Week was supported by Lifecell, Mothersparsh, Momzjoy, FernsnPetals, and Lakme Academy India across Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi.

