Woman junior artiste stages 'nude' protest outside film production house in Hyderabad

A 28-year-old woman claiming to be a Telugu movie junior artiste staged a 'nude' protest in front of the office of a film production company here on Monday, police said.

The 'mentally unsound' woman reportedly undressed herself and staged a protest on the road in front of the production house at Jubilee Hills even as women police personnel, after getting information about it, shifted her to a local police station, they said.

The woman, who had resorted to such acts on three occasions over the past few years, had also been sent for treatment at the mental health facility earlier, a police official at the Jubilee Hills police station told PTI.

The woman, a native of Andhra Pradesh, claims to be a junior artiste, the official said adding that her family members were vexed with her behaviour.

When asked about the motive for her protest, the official said there are different reasons. Sometime the woman says she holds such a protest seeking roles in films, sometimes she alleges someone from the film production company molested her and she also claimed someone promised to marry but later cheated her, the police official added.

She raises many allegations which were found to be untrue, the official said.

Some purported videos of the woman's protest were doing rounds on social media.

The woman has been produced before a local court with a request to refer her to the state-run Institute of Mental Health (IMH), the official added.

