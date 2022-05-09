Left Menu

Woman junior artiste stages 'nude' protest outside film production house in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-05-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 18:47 IST
Woman junior artiste stages 'nude' protest outside film production house in Hyderabad
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old woman claiming to be a Telugu movie junior artiste staged a 'nude' protest in front of the office of a film production company here on Monday, police said.

The 'mentally unsound' woman reportedly undressed herself and staged a protest on the road in front of the production house at Jubilee Hills even as women police personnel, after getting information about it, shifted her to a local police station, they said.

The woman, who had resorted to such acts on three occasions over the past few years, had also been sent for treatment at the mental health facility earlier, a police official at the Jubilee Hills police station told PTI.

The woman, a native of Andhra Pradesh, claims to be a junior artiste, the official said adding that her family members were vexed with her behaviour.

When asked about the motive for her protest, the official said there are different reasons. Sometime the woman says she holds such a protest seeking roles in films, sometimes she alleges someone from the film production company molested her and she also claimed someone promised to marry but later cheated her, the police official added.

She raises many allegations which were found to be untrue, the official said.

Some purported videos of the woman's protest were doing rounds on social media.

The woman has been produced before a local court with a request to refer her to the state-run Institute of Mental Health (IMH), the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
3
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
4
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022