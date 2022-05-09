Property dealer killed in north Delhi in street brawl

A 44-year-old property dealer was killed in a street brawl after he was attacked by his neighbour over his urinating in front of his house, police on Monday said.

Parveen Lamba, a resident of Parmanand Colony, was reportedly drunk when he relieved himself in front of his neighbour's house in the early hours of Monday morning, they said. The accused, Rahul Malhotra, also a property dealer, is absconding and efforts are being made to nab him, police said.

Both, the victim and the accused, had been friends earlier but later stopped talking to each other.

On the day of the incident, Lamba was drinking in his car with his nephew till 4 am and later urinated in front of Malhotra's house which led to the fight, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said, ''At around 5.30 am, a PCR call regarding a quarrel among residents of Parmanand Colony was received in Mukherjee Nagar Police Station. When our team reached the spot, it was found out that Lamba who was in an intoxicated state urinated in front of Malhotra's house. This led to a quarrel between the two neighbours''.

During the quarrel, both parties threw stones at each other, she said. Malhotra along with his father Ravi threw bottles and stones from the first floor of their house and one of the bottles hit Lamba in leg, causing him to bleed profusely, she said. He was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital where the duty doctor termed the injury as simple. He was then shifted to the Nulife Hospital by his family members, the officer said.

He was later taken to another hospital where during treatment, he was declared dead by the doctors, she added.

A case under section 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), and 34 (Common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against Malhotra and an investigation is in progress, the DCP said.

