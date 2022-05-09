Left Menu

Police in Thailand arrest leader of corpse-worshipping cult

Police in northeastern Thailand have arrested a forest-dwelling self-proclaimed holy man whose followers allegedly worshipped corpses and consumed bodily fluids as a cure for sickness, officials said Monday.There were chaotic scenes as officers raided the thatched house of 75-year-old Thawee Nanra on Sunday deep in a jungle in Chaiyaphum province.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 09-05-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 20:34 IST
Police in Thailand arrest leader of corpse-worshipping cult
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Police in northeastern Thailand have arrested a forest-dwelling self-proclaimed holy man whose followers allegedly worshipped corpses and consumed bodily fluids as a cure for sickness, officials said Monday.

There were chaotic scenes as officers raided the thatched house of 75-year-old Thawee Nanra on Sunday deep in a jungle in Chaiyaphum province. Supporters screamed and jostled with police as the bearded, shirtless white-haired man was led to a police vehicle.

Police said they found 11 corpses on the premises and local media said they were believed to be the bodies of his followers.

Provincial Gov. Kraisorn Kongchalad said Thawee had at least a dozen followers living with him. Coffins containing bodies were scattered around the house. Devotees reportedly told authorities that the leader's urine and phlegm were believed to be cures for diseases.

Kraisorn said he was shocked to discover such practices still went on in the modern age.

"It's quite disturbing to see that there are people who believe in such superstition. But this is not only about a personal belief anymore. We have dead bodies, and we will have to work with all agencies to establish facts surrounding these individuals,'' he said by phone.

Thailand's population is overwhelming Buddhist, but many people hold beliefs outside the religion, such as the worship of local spirits and fear of ghosts.

The authorities believe the group existed for more than four years without anyone noticing because the location of the leader's house was in a remote forest area, away from other communities.

But their anonymity ended after a daughter of one of the followers complained to a social media celebrity whose specialty is exposing unscrupulous religious figures.

Thawee was initially charged with encroaching on a forest area -- his house was said to be on public land -- and illegal gatherings prohibited under disease control laws that have been used in the past two years to battle the coronavirus.

Local media reported that he was denied bail on Monday.

Police say they are looking into other charges, including unlawful disposal of bodies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
3
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
4
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022