Fire breaks out in residential building near SRK's Mumbai bungalow

A major fire broke out in a 21-storey residential building situated near Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khans bungalow Mannat in Mumbais Bandra Bandstand area on Monday evening, a fire brigade official said.No casualties are reported so far. According to the fire official, the fire broke out on the 14th floor of the ground plus 21-storey building.It is classified as a level-II fire.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-05-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 21:11 IST
A major fire broke out in a 21-storey residential building situated near Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow 'Mannat' in Mumbai's Bandra Bandstand area on Monday evening, a fire brigade official said.

No casualties are reported so far. According to the fire official, the fire broke out on the 14th floor of the ground plus 21-storey building.

It is classified as a level-II fire. The Fire department was alerted around 7:45 PM, the official said.

Eight fire engines, seven jumbo tankers, and ambulances rushed to the spot. Officials of Mumbai civic body, Adani electricity are also present at the spot. Efforts are on to put out the flames, the official added.

