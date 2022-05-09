I don't want too much success: Raghubir Yadav

Actor Raghubir Yadav says he has consciously chosen to work in selected projects as he believes in carefully taking up stories that give him joy.

The veteran, who first shot to fame with the 1988 TV hit ''Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapn'', went on to appear in several acclaimed films like ''Salaam Bombay'', ''Bandit Queen'', ''Lagaan'' and ''Peepli Live'' among others.

On the digital space, the actor garnered praise for starring in the 2020 hit Prime Video series ''Panchayat''.

During the trailer launch of the show's second season, Yadav said he only wants to invest in those projects as an actor which make him happy. ''I don't want to work too much. I take my own time. I don't want to ride on two boats. I've always believed that I should only take up work that excites me. I enjoy when I have less work. I don't want too much success. I want to keep doing what gives me joy and maintain that same pace,'' the actor told reporters.

While Yadav features on ''Panchayat'' as Pradhan, his other starring credits on the digital space include the anthology ''Ray'', ''Kaun Banegi Shikharwati'' and ''The Great Indian Murder''.

Reflecting on his journey of more than 30 years in the industry, the actor said while he has added more life experience, what he still lacks is being completely satisfied with his work. ''There is no satisfaction. It wasn't back when I started, nor is it right now. During 'Mungerilal...' may be I thought I was doing well. But by the time of 'Panchayat', the lack of satisfaction has increased. ''In 'Panchayat', may be people will feel I've done a good job but I was so restless throughout. I always think, 'this could have been better'. The restlessness is only increasing,'' he added.

''Panchayat'' season two is set to premiere on Prime Video on May 20.

