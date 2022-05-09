Left Menu

Gurugram: Bride-to-be set on fire by jillted lover

The victims father moved to police claiming the accused broke into their house and set his daughter on fire. A neighbour, Jaipal alias Billu, would harass her often, especially whenever she went on the roof and she had told me also about it, he said in his complaint.I had gone out for work today early morning.

09-05-2022
A 24-year-old woman was set on fire on Monday -- two days before her wedding -- allegedly by a jilted lover in Farrukhnagar area here, police said.

The woman was rushed to a private hospital and is critical with over 50 per cent burn while the accused is absconding, they said. The victim’s father moved to police claiming the accused broke into their house and set his daughter on fire. ''My daughter Seema is the eldest of three siblings. She was to be married on May 11. A neighbour, Jaipal alias Billu, would harass her often, especially whenever she went on the roof and she had told me also about it,” he said in his complaint.

“I had gone out for work today early morning. I received a call that Billu had barged inside the house and set her on fire pouring petrol over her,” said victim's father Ashok who works as daily a wage labourer. Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered under sections 326-A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by acid etc) and 307 (murder attempt) of the IPC at Farrukhnagar Police Station, police said.

''The injured woman is being treated in a hospital but she is not fit for statement. Our teams are on job and will nab the accused as early as possible,” Harinder Kumar, ACP, Pataudi told PTI.

