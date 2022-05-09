Left Menu

UK's Queen Elizabeth pulls out of state opening of parliament

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-05-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 22:56 IST
UK's Queen Elizabeth pulls out of state opening of parliament
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • United Kingdom

Britain's Queen Elizabeth will not attend the opening of parliament on Tuesday as she has had a recurrence of issues with her mobility, Buckingham Palace said on Monday, adding her son Prince Charles would set out the government's agenda instead.

"The Queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems, and in consultation with her doctors has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the State Opening of Parliament tomorrow," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

"At Her Majesty's request, and with the agreement of the relevant authorities, The Prince of Wales will read The Queen's speech on Her Majesty's behalf, with The Duke of Cambridge also in attendance."

