Fire breaks out at high-rise building near SRK's Mumbai bungalow; fireman suffers suffocation

A 31-year-old fireman suffered from suffocation while dousing a fire that broke out on Monday evening on the 14th floor of a 21-storey residential building situated near Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's residence 'Mannat' in Mumbai's Bandra Bandstand area, a Fire Brigade official said. The fire broke out in the Jivesh Building around 7:45 PM. When asked about the current status of the fire, he said the blaze was covered from all sides by 10.25 PM, but the operation is not called off as yet. In the process, fireman Kaushal Khajansingh Rajput suffered suffocation. The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Bandra-based Bhabha Hospital confirmed that Rajput suffered suffocation. According to the fire brigade official, the blaze broke out on the 14th floor of the ground plus 21-storey building.

It was classified as a level-II fire. The Fire department was alerted around 7:45 PM, the official said.

Eight fire engines, seven jumbo tankers, and ambulances rushed to the spot.

Efforts are on to put out the flames, the official added.

Officials of Mumbai civic body, Adani Power are also present at the spot.

