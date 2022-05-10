Left Menu

Accused of theft, woman hangs self at govt shelter home in UP

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 10-05-2022 01:00 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 01:00 IST
Accused of theft, woman hangs self at govt shelter home in UP
  • Country:
  • India

A woman who was accused of theft allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the bathroom ceiling at a state-run shelter home in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh where she was lodged by police.

Sudama (32), a resident of Magarwara Unnao, worked as a domestic help and was accused of stealing gold jewellery from her employer's house.

She was called to the Nawabganj police station for questioning.

She was lodged at the shelter home and asked to come to the police station again on Monday for questioning.

However, in the morning, she was found dead inside the bathroom.

Police officer Brajesh Srivastava said a post-mortem has been performed on the body and a probe ordered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India
3
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
4
Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022