Left Menu

Cop arrested for raping woman in Maha

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-05-2022 09:54 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 09:52 IST
Cop arrested for raping woman in Maha
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A police constable has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman under the pretext of helping her to solve her problems here in Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old woman had come to the Navghar police station some time back to lodge a complaint. The constable, who was posted there, befriended the woman and called her to different places while promising to resolve her woes, and allegedly raped her on various occasions, the official from Navghar police station said.

The woman later lodged a police complaint, based on which the accused was arrested on Sunday and booked under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape), he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
3
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India
4
Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022