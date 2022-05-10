Priyanka Chopra Jonas 'back to work' on Russo brothers' 'Citadel'
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Tuesday said she has resumed work on her upcoming Amazon Studios series Citadel.The 39-year-old actor joined the shows set a day after her daughter returned home after spending more than 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit at a hospital in Los Angeles.Priyanka and her pop star husband Nick Jonas became parents to their first child, a baby girl, through surrogacy in January.
- Country:
- India
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Tuesday said she has resumed work on her upcoming Amazon Studios series ''Citadel''.
The 39-year-old actor joined the show's set a day after her daughter returned home after spending more than 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit at a hospital in Los Angeles.
Priyanka and her pop star husband Nick Jonas became parents to their first child, a baby girl, through surrogacy in January. Priyanka took to Instagram and posted a selfie writing, ''Back to work. #Citadel''.
It is unclear what the actor is filming for the series as she had in December last year announced a wrap on the Anthony and Joe Russo production.
''Citadel'' is a multi-series franchise with local productions being made in Italy, India, and Mexico.
Chopra Jonas and ''Game of Thrones'' star Richard Madden are headlining the American version, which also stars Danish actor Roland Moller, known for films such as ''Skyscraper'' and ''Papillon''.
The Indian series will be developed by ''The Family Man'' fame director-duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.
Besides ''Citadel'', Priyanka will also feature in the romance drama film ''It's All Coming Back to Me Films'' and return to Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar's directorial ''Jee Le Zaraa'', also starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Heat KO Hawks in Game 5; MLB roundup: Anthony Rizzo's 3 HRs carry Yankees over Orioles and more
Columbus and the Danish Embassy launch Nordic Innovation Funded Digital Platform for Management of Renewable Energy for BSES Yamuna Power Limited
We are working for welfare of minorities, any law will be enacted after dialogue: UP Minister Danish Azad Ansari on Uniform Civil Code
Huge investment opportunities for Danish firms, pension funds in India's infra, green sectors: PM Modi after talks with Danish leader.
PM Modi holds talks with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen