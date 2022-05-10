Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra Jonas 'back to work' on Russo brothers' 'Citadel'

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Tuesday said she has resumed work on her upcoming Amazon Studios series Citadel.The 39-year-old actor joined the shows set a day after her daughter returned home after spending more than 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit at a hospital in Los Angeles.Priyanka and her pop star husband Nick Jonas became parents to their first child, a baby girl, through surrogacy in January.

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Tuesday said she has resumed work on her upcoming Amazon Studios series ''Citadel''.

The 39-year-old actor joined the show's set a day after her daughter returned home after spending more than 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit at a hospital in Los Angeles.

Priyanka and her pop star husband Nick Jonas became parents to their first child, a baby girl, through surrogacy in January. Priyanka took to Instagram and posted a selfie writing, ''Back to work. #Citadel''.

It is unclear what the actor is filming for the series as she had in December last year announced a wrap on the Anthony and Joe Russo production.

''Citadel'' is a multi-series franchise with local productions being made in Italy, India, and Mexico.

Chopra Jonas and ''Game of Thrones'' star Richard Madden are headlining the American version, which also stars Danish actor Roland Moller, known for films such as ''Skyscraper'' and ''Papillon''.

The Indian series will be developed by ''The Family Man'' fame director-duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

Besides ''Citadel'', Priyanka will also feature in the romance drama film ''It's All Coming Back to Me Films'' and return to Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar's directorial ''Jee Le Zaraa'', also starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

