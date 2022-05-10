It's Hulk themed party for Kim Kardashian's youngest son Psalm's birthday!

The youngest child of reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye west turned three on Monday. Kim Kardashian celebrated her 'sweet baby' Psalm's birthday with an extravagant Hulk-themed bash. On Monday, the 41-year-old reality TV star took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of snapshots from the superhero-inspired party. Kim also penned a 'sweet' note with the picture, she wrote,

"Happy 3rd Birthday to my sweet baby Psalm. Your smile lights up the room and your loud laugh and snuggles are the absolute best!!! My baby boy for life!!! I love you so much!" In the series of snapshots, Kim could be spotted posing and sporting black-hued outfit twinning with her four children, sons Psalm and Saint, and daughters North and Chicago. Kim could be spotted flaunting her biceps as opted for a sleeveless black turtleneck bodysuit with baggy trousers; her platinum blonde hair complimented the entire look.

Kim's post for Psalm's birthday received some adorable comments from her fans and friends, Kim's friend Tracy Romulus wrote, "Happy birthday to the sweetest boy!!! We love you so much". A fan commented, "Happy birthday Psalm, your curls look so cute. We love you". Kim shares her kids with former husband Kanye West, who couldn't be spotted in the pictures.

Kardashian was declared legally single in March, after filing a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court alleging "emotional distress" and seeking expedited divorce proceedings. (ANI)

