At least 100 civilians remain in Ukrainian city of Mariupol's steel works - mayor's aide

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 10-05-2022 12:46 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 12:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

At least 100 civilians remain in a steelworks that is under heavy Russian fire in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, an aide to the city's mayor said on Tuesday.

"In addition to the military, at least 100 civilians remain in the (Azovstal) shelters. However, this does not reduce the density of attacks by the occupiers," mayoral aide Petro Andryushchenko wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

